The Nation Mourns: Farewell Ceremony Held for the Crew Members of J2-8243 Azerbaijan Airlines Flight

On December 29, a mourning ceremony is being held at Heydar Aliyev International Airport to bid farewell to the crew members who lost their lives in the crash of an Embraer 190 passenger plane operated by Azerbaijan Airlines on its Baku-Grozny route. Families, officials, and members of the public have gathered to pay their respects to the victims of the December 25 tragedy.

The three crew members — Captain Igor Kshnyakin, pilot Alexander Kalyaninov, and flight attendant Hokuma Aliyeva — will be laid to rest later today in the Second Alley of Honor, a resting place for distinguished citizens and heroes.

The crash, which occurred near the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan, claimed the lives of 38 people and left 29 injured. Flight J2-8243 was en route to Grozny when the plane was targeted by a missile attack, and Russian authorities reportedly refused to allow an emergency landing.

A Nation in Mourning

Grief was palpable at the airport as family members and high-ranking officials paid tribute to the crew, hailed as dedicated professionals. Tearful embraces, solemn speeches, and floral tributes underscored the magnitude of the loss.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and ordered an investigation into the crash. Authorities have pledged transparency and swift action to determine the causes of the tragedy, which is still under investigation by Azerbaijani and Kazakh aviation experts.

Remembering the Crew

Captain Kshnyakin, aged 63, was an experienced pilot with over two decades of flight expertise. Co-pilot Alexander Kalyaninov, 32, was recognized for his skill and dedication to passenger safety. Flight attendant Hokuma Aliyeva, 33 years old, was remembered as a bright and compassionate young professional.

Their tragic deaths have sparked an outpouring of sympathy across Azerbaijan. Memorials have been held in Baku and beyond, with citizens lighting candles and laying flowers in remembrance of the victims.