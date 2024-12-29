Journalist Shamo Eminov released from custody

Kanal-13 employee Shamo Eminov was released on December 29.



As his lawyer Elchin Sadygov told Turan, Eminov was released from custody after the preliminary investigation and the preventive measure in the form of arrest against him expired.



Kanal-13 head Aziz Orujov and channel employee Shamo Eminov were arrested in November-December 2023. Both were accused of smuggling.



Orujov was recently cleared of smuggling charges, but he appeared in court on charges of “unauthorized seizure of a land plot and construction on it.”



Both were recognized as political prisoners. International human rights and journalistic organizations called for the release of both.