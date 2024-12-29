Journalist Shamo Eminov released from custody
Kanal-13 employee Shamo Eminov was released on December 29.
As his lawyer Elchin Sadygov told Turan, Eminov was released from custody after the preliminary investigation and the preventive measure in the form of arrest against him expired.
Kanal-13 head Aziz Orujov and channel employee Shamo Eminov were arrested in November-December 2023. Both were accused of smuggling.
Orujov was recently cleared of smuggling charges, but he appeared in court on charges of “unauthorized seizure of a land plot and construction on it.”
Both were recognized as political prisoners. International human rights and journalistic organizations called for the release of both.
-
-
- Economics
- 29 December 2024 17:48
Politics
-
- 29 December 2024, 22:17
Flight recorders from the Embraer 190 airliner, which crashed in Aktau on 25 December, will be sent to Brazil for study, Kazakhstan's Transport Ministry said on 29 December.
-
- 29 December 2024, 21:37
Azerbaijan has amended the rules on the period of temporary stay for Russian citizens. According to the decree signed on December 29 by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Russian citizens may no longer stay in the country for more than 90 days during one calendar year.
-
- 29 December 2024, 19:37
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a telephone conversation during which they continued to discuss issues related to the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane, the Kremlin reported.
-
President Ilham Aliyev gave an interview to the state television of Azerbaijan today, in which he outlined the position of the Azerbaijani side on the causes of the crash of the AZAL plane, which was flying from Baku to Grozny. He placed responsibility for the plane crash on the Russian side and voiced Baku's demands to it.
Leave a review