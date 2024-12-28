Lavrov and Bayramov discuss AZAL plane crash

On 28 December, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

In continuation of the conversation between the presidents of the two countries held on the same day, the ministers discussed the development of events related to the crash of AZAL passenger plane on 25 December near Aktau.

"Reaffirming the Presidents' agreement on the need to ensure the most thorough investigation of this tragic incident, the Ministers expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

They emphasised the need to establish all the causes of the incident and take urgent measures to prevent similar situations in the future and for the final and complete settlement of the incident, taking into account all the circumstances," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

In turn, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that Bayramov stressed that the initial inspection of the aircraft showed the presence of numerous holes in the fuselage. The testimony of flight attendants and passengers confirmed the fact that "the aircraft crashed as a result of physical and technical interference".

“The Minister brought to the attention of the other side the expectations of the Azerbaijani side in the direction of completing the investigation of the causes of the disaster and declaring the causes of the disaster in a serious and comprehensive manner, with the participation of a group of international experts.

In addition, the importance of a transparent investigation and regular public information was emphasised.".