Teymur Kerimov
'Kanal 11’ founder sentenced to 8 years of imprisonment
On 28 December, the Baku Court for Serious Crimes presided over by Azad Mejidov sentenced Teymur Kerimov, founder of Internet TV ‘Kanal 11’, to 8 years of imprisonment. Istek Totiyeva, who was prosecuted together with him in the same case, was sentenced to a suspended sentence with a two-year probation period.
The prosecutor asked to sentence Teymur Kerimov to 9 years and Istek Totiyeva to 3 years of imprisonment.
Kerimov said that the charge was false and he was not guilty. His lawyers stated that they would appeal the sentence.
* In December 2023, the Narimanov district court arrested Kerimov, charging him under Articles 182.2.1 of the Criminal Code (extortion by threats committed by a group of persons), 182.2.2 and 182.2.4.
Local human rights organisations recognised Kerimov as a political prisoner.
