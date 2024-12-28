Funeral of AZAL plane crash victims

For 20 days that Azer Gasimli has been held in the Pretrial Detention Center, no investigative actions have been conducted with him. Nobody has met with him. Only on the first day of his detention, at the Yasamal District Police Department, and on the day of the court hearing, was a confrontation held between Azer Gasimli and the accuser. This individual wore a hat pulled down over their head so that their eyes were not visible and turned away from Azer, Gasimli's wife, Samira Gasimli, told Turan.