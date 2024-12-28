  • contact.az Contact
Funeral of AZAL plane crash victims
The news agency Turan

Funeral of AZAL plane crash victims

Baku hosts funeral of victims of AZAL plane crash on 25 December.

The first to be buried was 13-year-old Muhammedali Yeganov.

  No Investigation Conducted in Azer Gasimli's Case - Samira Gasimli
    • 29 December 2024, 01:03

    No Investigation Conducted in Azer Gasimli’s Case - Samira Gasimli

    For 20 days that Azer Gasimli has been held in the Pretrial Detention Center, no investigative actions have been conducted with him. Nobody has met with him. Only on the first day of his detention, at the Yasamal District Police Department, and on the day of the court hearing, was a confrontation held between Azer Gasimli and the accuser. This individual wore a hat pulled down over their head so that their eyes were not visible and turned away from Azer, Gasimli's wife, Samira Gasimli, told Turan.

  Weather on Sunday and New Year's days
    • 28 December 2024, 14:00

    Weather on Sunday and New Year's days

    On 29 December, it will be rainy, while during the holidays on 31 December - 3 January it will be relatively warm, forecasters of the National Hydrometeorological Service reported.

  What Will the CIS Games Bring to Azerbaijan?
    • 27 December 2024, 15:37

    What Will the CIS Games Bring to Azerbaijan?

    "Next year, Azerbaijan will host another major sporting event—the CIS Games. The third CIS Games will take place in Azerbaijan," President Ilham Aliyev announced on December 24 during a ceremony dedicated to summarizing the sports achievements of 2024.

  It will be rainy on Saturday
    • 27 December 2024, 15:05

    It will be rainy on Saturday

    On December 28, rain is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula. The northeast windwill change to the  northwest. The air temperature will be +5+8°C at night and +8+10°C during the day. Humidity will be 80-90%. In other parts of the country, precipitation is expected in some areas, with snow in the mountains. A moderate westerly wind will blow.

Признают ли в России обстрел самолета AZAL? - беседа с Аркадием Дубновым


