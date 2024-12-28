Weather on Sunday and New Year's days

On 29 December, it will be rainy, while during the holidays on 31 December - 3 January it will be relatively warm, forecasters of the National Hydrometeorological Service reported.

Thus, on Sunday, light rain is expected in the capital, moderate north-west wind will blow. At night +4+6, during the day +6+8.

On 31 December in Baku and Apsheron, it will be cloudy, rain in places at night and in the morning, north-east wind. At night +4+6, in the afternoon +7+9.

On 1 January, mainly without precipitation, south-western wind. At night +3+5, during the day +7+10.

On 2 January, cloudy, without precipitation. Moderate south-west wind. At night +5+7, during the day +8+11.

On 3 January, without precipitation, north-western wind. At night +5+7, during the day +8+12.