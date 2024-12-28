Putin apologized for the "tragic incident" with the Azerbaijani plane

On December 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin called Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, as reported by the Kremlin's press service. During the conversation, the issues related to the crash of the AZAL passenger plane on December 25 near the city of Aktau were discussed in detail. "Vladimir Putin expressed his apologies for the tragic incident occurring in Russian airspace and once again conveyed his deep and sincere condolences to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured," the statement emphasized.

The conversation also noted that the Azerbaijani passenger aircraft, which was operating strictly according to its schedule, had repeatedly attempted to land at Grozny airport. At the same time, Ukrainian combat drones attacked Grozny, Mozdok, and Vladikavkaz, and Russian air defense systems repelled these attacks, according to the press release.

The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case under Article 263 of the Criminal Code (violation of air traffic safety rules). Investigative actions are underway, with both civilian and military specialists being questioned. Two employees of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan are in Grozny and are working alongside the Russian Prosecutor General's Office and the Investigative Committee.

Meanwhile, the press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported that Ilham Aliyev noted that the AZAL passenger plane had been subjected to "external physical and technical interference" while in Russian airspace, completely lost control, was redirected to the city of Aktau, and managed to make an emergency landing.

"Aliyev emphasized the presence of numerous holes in the aircraft's fuselage and the fact that passengers and crew members were injured by fragments that pierced the aircraft's fuselage while still in the air. Therefore, the fact of external physical and technical interference has been established."

During the conversation, the two heads of state discussed a thorough and serious investigation into all the details of the tragedy and the holding of those responsible accountable. At Azerbaijan's suggestion, an international expert group was organized to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the causes of the crash, and it has already begun its work.

The two leaders also emphasized that the investigation process initiated in connection with the tragedy will be conducted transparently, and the public will be regularly informed, the statement noted.