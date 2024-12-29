Putin Calls Aliyev Again

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a telephone conversation during which they continued to discuss issues related to the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane, the Kremlin reported.

"Putin and Aliyev continued to discuss various issues related to the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane in a telephone conversation today," said Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov

A similar message was also released by the press service of the Azerbaijani president.

Putin's call followed Aliyev's statement today about Russia's responsibility for the plane crash.

Aliyev said that the Russian side apologized (Putin called Aliyev on December 28). However, this is not enough.

It must admit guilt, bring the guilty parties to criminal responsibility, and pay compensation to the Azerbaijani state, the injured passengers and crew members.