Putin Calls Aliyev Again

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a telephone conversation during which they continued to discuss issues related to the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane, the Kremlin reported.
"Putin and Aliyev continued to discuss various issues related to the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane in a telephone conversation today," said Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov
A similar message was also released by the press service of the Azerbaijani president.
Putin's call followed Aliyev's statement today about Russia's responsibility for the plane crash.
Aliyev said that the Russian side apologized (Putin called Aliyev on December 28). However, this is not enough.
It must admit guilt, bring the guilty parties to criminal responsibility, and pay compensation to the Azerbaijani state, the injured passengers and crew members.
-
-
- Great East
- 29 December 2024 19:53
Politics
-
- 29 December 2024, 22:17
Flight recorders from the Embraer 190 airliner, which crashed in Aktau on 25 December, will be sent to Brazil for study, Kazakhstan's Transport Ministry said on 29 December.
-
- 29 December 2024, 21:37
Azerbaijan has amended the rules on the period of temporary stay for Russian citizens. According to the decree signed on December 29 by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Russian citizens may no longer stay in the country for more than 90 days during one calendar year.
-
President Ilham Aliyev gave an interview to the state television of Azerbaijan today, in which he outlined the position of the Azerbaijani side on the causes of the crash of the AZAL plane, which was flying from Baku to Grozny. He placed responsibility for the plane crash on the Russian side and voiced Baku's demands to it.
-
- 29 December 2024, 18:07
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev issued a decree on Sunday honoring crew members of an Embraer 190 aircraft belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) for their exceptional professionalism and bravery during an emergency landing following a mid-air incident.
Leave a review