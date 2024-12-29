Bodies of those killed in AZAL plane crash delivered to Baku
28 December 2024 23:44
29 December 2024, 18:16
Igor Kshnyakin, captain of the Embraer 190 airliner, Alexander Kalyaninov, pilot, and Hokuma Aliyeva, flight attendant, who were awarded the high title of National Hero of Azerbaijan, were buried on Sunday at the Second Alley of Honor in Baku.
