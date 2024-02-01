Azerbaijan will reconsider its participation in the Council of Europe if the delegation's right to vote is not restored – Ilham Aliyev
France operates in the South Caucasus region on the principle of "adding gasoline to the fire," Head of State Ilham Aliyev said on Thursday, receiving Secretary General of the Interparliamentary Union Martin Chungong.
France is arming Armenia and is the initiator of geopolitical intrigues. It is the official Paris that is the cause of tension in the region, pursuing an anti-Azerbaijani policy in various international organizations and at the parliamentary level, Aliyev noted.
Referring to the PACE decision to deprive the Azerbaijani delegation of its vote, Aliyev said that it was a minority initiative. According to him, this decision contradicts parliamentary traditions.
Aliyev said that the rights of the Azerbaijani delegation should be restored. "If this does not happen, the issue of Azerbaijan's participation in the Council of Europe and the European Court of Human Rights will be revised," Aliyev said.
- 1 February 2024 14:54
Politics
2 comment
Ruslan
2024-02-01
Можно обвинять весь мир во всех бедах Азербайджана но реальность совсем другая как минимум можно было решить внутренние проблемы страны проблемы с демократией с безработицей с низкой пенсией зарплатой с медициной с образованием итд в стране проблемы выше крыши но их решать не собираются...Ну если мы не нужны Европе то мы нужны России можно снова создать второй СССР..
Gagik
2024-02-01
U nas govoryat davayte krivo syadem no pryamo razmishlyaem. Evropa eto mi detskiy sad raz preduprezhdat 2 i nachnyotsya zemlyatresenie v vashem ekonomike.