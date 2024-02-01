Azerbaijan will reconsider its participation in the Council of Europe if the delegation's right to vote is not restored – Ilham Aliyev

Azerbaijan will reconsider its participation in the Council of Europe if the delegation's right to vote is not restored – Ilham Aliyev

Azerbaijan will reconsider its participation in the Council of Europe if the delegation's right to vote is not restored – Ilham Aliyev

France operates in the South Caucasus region on the principle of "adding gasoline to the fire," Head of State Ilham Aliyev said on Thursday, receiving Secretary General of the Interparliamentary Union Martin Chungong.

France is arming Armenia and is the initiator of geopolitical intrigues. It is the official Paris that is the cause of tension in the region, pursuing an anti-Azerbaijani policy in various international organizations and at the parliamentary level, Aliyev noted.

Referring to the PACE decision to deprive the Azerbaijani delegation of its vote, Aliyev said that it was a minority initiative. According to him, this decision contradicts parliamentary traditions.

Aliyev said that the rights of the Azerbaijani delegation should be restored. "If this does not happen, the issue of Azerbaijan's participation in the Council of Europe and the European Court of Human Rights will be revised," Aliyev said.