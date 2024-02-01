The Declaration of Independence of Armenia and the Constitution violate the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan – I.Aliyev
There is already de facto peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and a peaceful situation has been prevailing on the border of the two countries for several months. But in order to bring this process to its logical conclusion, it is necessary to sign a peace treaty and put an end to Armenia's territorial claims against Azerbaijan, the Head of State Ilham Aliyev stated receiving Secretary General of the Interparliamentary Union Martin Chungong on Thursday.
"The Declaration of Independence of Armenia contains direct calls for the unification of Karabakh with Armenia, that is, the violation of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. There are also references to this document in the Constitution of Armenia," Aliyev said. Territorial claims against Azerbaijan are also found in other normative legal documents of Armenia. "Peace can be achieved if we put an end to these claims, amend the Constitution of Armenia and other normative legal documents," Aliyev said.
He called a positive step the discussion in Armenia on the need to eliminate these facts as soon as possible, which will create conditions for concluding a peace treaty.
1 comment
Gagik
2024-02-02
U vas tozhe est chto pomenyat v svoyom konstituciy👈