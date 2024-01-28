Azerbaijani and Turkish Energy Officials Forge Strategic Ties in Baku Meeting

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov and SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf engaged in high-level discussions with Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar during a meeting in Baku on January 27. The meeting, organized to foster cooperation in the energy sector, delved into the prospects for joint endeavors between Azerbaijan and Turkey in renewable energy projects.

The Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan highlighted that the dialogue emphasized the collaborative potential in the energy field, underscoring the regional development, stability, and security bolstered by effective energy partnerships. Minister Jabbarov underscored the strategic importance of joint projects, pointing to SOCAR's diverse activities in Turkey as a testament to the multifaceted collaboration.

Minister Bayraktar reciprocated by outlining his vision for advancing the energy partnership in alignment with emerging global trends, setting the stage for a forward-looking collaboration between the two nations.

Simultaneously, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov met with a delegation from the Turkish Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources led by Minister Alparslan Bayraktar. The discussions centered on the energy agenda, with particular emphasis on the present status and future prospects of Azerbaijani gas supplies to Turkey. Attention was given to the expansion of the TANAP gas pipeline and the anticipated completion of the Ygdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline in 2024.

The ministers also explored potential collaboration in the production of "green" energy in Nakhchivan, envisioning the export of electricity to Turkey and the broader possibility of exporting electricity to Europe through Turkey. The creation of the requisite infrastructure for such initiatives and the activities of the relevant working group were also on the agenda, with both parties committing to concrete steps in this direction.

As part of the discussions, the ministers agreed on the organization of the fourth Azerbaijan-Turkey Energy Forum, scheduled to take place in Turkey in 2024. This strategic meeting reflects the shared commitment of Azerbaijan and Turkey to fortify their energy partnership, shaping the trajectory of sustainable and collaborative energy initiatives between the two nations.