On September 22, during the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held a meeting with the newly appointed Dutch Foreign Minister, Hanke Bruins Slot.
The MFA of Azerbaijan Condemn Dutch Foreign Minister's Remarks, Labeling Them Biased and Interfering
Azerbaijan has firmly denounced what it considers "unacceptable" and "irresponsible" remarks made by Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot, labeling them as a clear display of bias regarding post-conflict realities in the South Caucasus. The comments, characterized as anti-Azerbaijani, have ignited tensions between Baku and the Netherlands, prompting an official response from the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Ayhan Hajizade, expressed concern over what he sees as a recurring pattern of European officials offering what he termed as "irresponsible opinions." He emphasized that such statements, coupled with perceived attempts to interfere in Azerbaijan's internal affairs, exemplify a prejudiced stance towards the evolving post-conflict dynamics in the region.
In a strongly-worded statement, Hajizade condemned the Dutch Foreign Minister's threats of imposing sanctions against Azerbaijan, asserting that such actions deal a severe blow to the bilateral relations and ties shared between Azerbaijan and the European Union. He urged the Netherlands to refrain from meddling in Azerbaijan's internal matters.
Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Hajizade revealed that Baku has taken the extraordinary step of initiating the postponement of the Dutch Foreign Minister's planned visit to Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani authorities communicated to their Dutch counterparts that during the visit, discussions would be limited solely to bilateral relations and not involve the process of normalization between Azerbaijan and Armenia or internal Azerbaijani affairs.
The Foreign Ministry spokesperson called upon the Netherlands to cease making statements that hinder the future development and progress of the South Caucasus, urging adherence to the norms and principles of international law. The heightened rhetoric underscores the sensitivity surrounding post-conflict dynamics in the region and the intricacies of international diplomatic relations.
