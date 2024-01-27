Azerbaijani army officer killed

An officer of the Azerbaijani army was killed, the country's Military Prosecutor's Office reported today. In fact, the Fuzuli Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan has opened a criminal case under Art. 120.1 (intentional murder) of the Criminal Code. During the preliminary investigation, substantial suspicions arose that the murder of A. Abdullayev was committed by another officer, Abdullayev Nizami Eynulla oglu, “on the basis of a dispute that arose between them.” N. Abdullayev was detained as a suspect, the investigation continues.