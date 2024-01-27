Azerbaijani army officer killed
An officer of the Azerbaijani army was killed, the country's Military Prosecutor's Office reported today. In fact, the Fuzuli Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan has opened a criminal case under Art. 120.1 (intentional murder) of the Criminal Code. During the preliminary investigation, substantial suspicions arose that the murder of A. Abdullayev was committed by another officer, Abdullayev Nizami Eynulla oglu, “on the basis of a dispute that arose between them.” N. Abdullayev was detained as a suspect, the investigation continues.
The accused and his lawyer attended the court session on Saturday, IRNA reported from the Judiciary. Some embassy officials were also present at the hearing.
Azerbaijan has firmly denounced what it considers "unacceptable" and "irresponsible" remarks made by Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot, labeling them as a clear display of bias regarding post-conflict realities in the South Caucasus. The comments, characterized as anti-Azerbaijani, have ignited tensions between Baku and the Netherlands, prompting an official response from the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov and SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf engaged in high-level discussions with Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar during a meeting in Baku on January 27. The meeting, organized to foster cooperation in the energy sector, delved into the prospects for joint endeavors between Azerbaijan and Turkey in renewable energy projects.
Azerbaijan will restore its Embassy in Iran while ensuring the completion of the investigation of the terrorist attack against the diplomatic mission and guaranteeing the safety of its functioning. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters today.
