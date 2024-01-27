Jeyhun Bayramov named conditions for resumption of Azerbaijani Embassy activities in Iran

Azerbaijan will restore its Embassy in Iran while ensuring the completion of the investigation of the terrorist attack against the diplomatic mission and guaranteeing the safety of its functioning. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters today.

The Minister visited the grave of the security officer of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran, Orhan Askerov, on the occasion of the anniversary of his death as a result of an armed attack on the diplomatic mission.

Bayramov stressed that two conditions must be met to resume the work of the Embassy.

"The first point is the completion of the investigation into the terrorist attack and the sentencing. Secondly, the security of our Embassy must be fully guaranteed, and we must be sure of this," the Minister stressed.

On January 27, 2023, an armed attack was carried out on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran. At the same time, one security officer was killed and two were injured.

One of the wounded managed to oust the attacker from the Embassy building. From outside the building, he continued to threaten the diplomatic mission for some time. All this happened with the absolute inaction of the Iranian security forces. The Iranian authorities tried to reduce the causes of the crime to "personal motives", and Azerbaijan regarded the attack as a terrorist act.

Due to the lack of safety in the lives of diplomats, other staff and their family members, Azerbaijan evacuated them, suspending the Embassy activities.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry announced the start of the first court hearing in Iran today in the case of the attack on the Embassy.--