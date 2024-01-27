Azerbaijan to respond to Armenia's peace treaty proposals - J.Bayramov
Azerbaijan will respond to Armenia's peace treaty proposals in the coming weeks, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told journalists today.
According to him, in early January Azerbaijan received from Armenia another package of peace treaty proposals.
At present, he continued, "the Azerbaijani side is carrying out its internal work on this package in accordance with the procedure".
In the coming weeks, a response from the Azerbaijani side will be presented to Armenia, he added.
In the coming days, Bayramov said, it is planned to hold a meeting of the commissions on delimitation and delimitation. meeting of commissions on delimitation and demarcation between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
The previous meeting of the commission was held at the end of the last year.
The Minister also touched upon the relations between Azerbaijan and France as saying that now they are "at the lowest level". This situation has developed as a result of biased stance against Azerbaijan "on various platforms", Bayramov said. "We are not a country to leave unanswered such steps against us. As I have already said, France was the first to take steps against us. When France realises its mistake and takes alternative steps, we will also respond accordingly," the Minister said.
Bayramov also accused the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) of "biased attitude".
"We strongly condemn the biased step of the PACE against our country. The Azerbaijani delegation has expressed its position. I fully agree that this malicious step (not approving the powers of the Azerbaijani delegation, note Turan) against us is related to the restoration of territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan," the Minister said.
In his view, the proposal to refuse to ratify the powers of the Azerbaijani delegation "will be a serious blow to the reliability and impartiality of the Council of Europe".
"Responsibility for the serious and irreversible consequences" of this step "will fully fall on its initiators", Bayramov believes.
