Forecasters predict wet snow on Sunday

Precipitation is expected in places in Baku and Apsheron peninsula on Sunday, 28 January. There is possibility of wet snow in some areas at night. Precipitation will gradually stop in the afternoon. A strengthening north-western wind will blow at night and in the morning at times. Air temperature will be +1 +4° at night, +4 +6° in the daytime, the National Hydrometeorological Service reports.

Precipitation is expected in places, snow is expected in mountainous and foothill regions of Azerbaijan. Fog is expected at times. Moderate western wind will blow.

Air temperature will be 0 -5 at night and +3 +8° during the day. In the mountains it is expected to be -5 -10° at night, 0 -5° during the day.