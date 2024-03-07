Azerbaijani citizen arrested on charges of financing terrorism

On March 6, the Sabail court of Baku, on the recommendation of the State Security Service, arrested Azerbaijani citizen Abit Mardanov.

He is charged under Article 214-1 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan (financing of terrorism).

The criminal case was initiated by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan. As reported to the Turan news agency in the Sabail court, Mardanov was arrested by judge Ulvia Shukyurova for a period of 4 months.