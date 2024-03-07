Three representatives of IDI are among those detained in "Toplum TV case"

Among those detained on 6 March in the "Toplum TV case" are three people associated with the Institute for Democratic Initiatives (IDI): Ali Zeynal, Ilkin Ahmedov and Akif Gurbanov.

It ought to be noted that the NGO Institute for Democratic Initiatives (IDI) was founded on 5 November 2013 by a group of public activists to promote the formation of an open society in Azerbaijan through democratic initiatives. Akif Gurbanov, then a member of the Central Election Commission of the country on the quota of the Umid Party, headed the IDI.

He was the only CEC member who did not sign the final protocol of the 13 October 2013 Presidential election. Gurbanov motivated his position by the fact that serious violations of the law took place on election day and they were not investigated.

It is worth recalling that the Ministry of Justice repeatedly refused to provide the IDI with state registration. The Institute filed complaints against the Ministry, but in vain.

The lack of state registration hampered the organisation's activities, but did not prevent it from working.

In co-operation with volunteers, since 2015 the IDI monitored elections (except for the 2024 Presidential election) and provided expert assessments.

Besides, the IDI carried out educational and human rights projects and initiated the creation of the "Defender" legal centre.

Also, training programmes for young journalists were carried out in cooperation with "Toplum TV".

Among those detained the previous day was IDI director Akif Gurbanov, who has also been the acting head of the founding board of "Platform III" of the Republic since December 2023.

In addition to Gurbanov, Akhmedov and Zeynal, "Toplum TV" journalists and media workers -- Farid Ismailov, Elmir Abbasov, Mushvig Jabbarov and Ramil Babayev were also detained.

All 7 people are charged under Article 206.3.2 (smuggling by prior conspiracy of persons) of the Criminal Code, which provides for 5 to 8 years of imprisonment.

According to the lawyers, the police found 30,000 euros during the search in the IDN office. Apparently, the planting of currency in the homes and offices of oppositionists becomes the main "evidence" for prosecution of receiving money from the West for "subversive" activities against the government of Azerbaijan.