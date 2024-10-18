  • contact.az Contact
Azerbaijani Embassy in Lebanon partially evacuated

Azerbaijani Embassy in Lebanon partially evacuated

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Lebanon has been partially evacuated. Head of the Press Service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizadeh says that the Azerbaijani Embassy in Lebanon has not stopped its activity.

‘Our Embassy in Lebanon continues its activity, but the staff has been partially evacuated,’ he said, responding to media query.

