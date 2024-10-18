Azerbaijani Embassy in Lebanon partially evacuated
Azerbaijani Embassy in Lebanon partially evacuated
The Azerbaijani Embassy in Lebanon has been partially evacuated. Head of the Press Service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizadeh says that the Azerbaijani Embassy in Lebanon has not stopped its activity.
‘Our Embassy in Lebanon continues its activity, but the staff has been partially evacuated,’ he said, responding to media query.
Politics
-
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met in Istanbul on Friday. Turkish media reported that the meeting lasted one hour. No statements were made on the results of the meeting.
-
- 18 October 2024, 21:37
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not come to Baku to participate in the UN climate conference in Baku COP29 in November, а source in the Azerbaijani government told the BBC.
-
- 18 October 2024, 20:20
On October 18, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received at his residence in Istanbul the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Iran, who are in Turkey to participate in the meeting of the regional platform 3+3.
-
The German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) launched a series of events aimed at building momentum ahead of the 29th UN Climate Change Conference (COP29), scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan. The event, themed "Innovate, Collaborate, Transform – Building a Sustainable Tomorrow," gathered more than 70 representatives from member companies and partners of AHK Azerbaijan to discuss the country’s advancements in green energy and its broader sustainability goals.
Leave a review