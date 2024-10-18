"Major Obstacle To End Of Conflict Has Been Removed": U.S. Reacts To Hamas Leader's Death
"Major Obstacle To End Of Conflict Has Been Removed": U.S. Reacts To Hamas Leader's Death
The United States on Thursday signaled its hope that the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar could be the moment for winding down the conflict in Gaza, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
"A major obstacle to the end of the conflict has been removed, and we think that provides an opportunity," State Department's spokesperson Matthew Miller told a daily briefing when asked by TURAN whether Sinwar's killing brought the end of the conflict "a day closer".
"But I’m not going to make any predictions about what’s going to come in the days ahead," Miller added.
President Biden said in a statement issued after Sinwar's killing noting that "there is now the opportunity for a ‘day after’ in Gaza without Hamas in power, and for a political settlement that provides a better future for Israelis and Palestinians alike,”
“Yahya Sinwar was an insurmountable obstacle to achieving all of those goals. That obstacle no longer exists,” Biden said.
Vise President Kamala Harris, speaking from the presidential campaign trail in Wisconsin, also said that “Hamas is decimated and its leadership is eliminated. This moment gives us an opportunity to finally end the war in Gaza.”
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a separate statement, recalled that Sinwar's decision to launch the October 7th terror attacks unleashed catastrophic consequences for the people of Gaza, who have now endured the horrors of more than a year of war. "The world is a better place with him gone," he said.
"In the days ahead, the United States will redouble its efforts with partners to end this conflict, secure the release all hostages, and chart a new path forward that will enable the people of Gaza to rebuild their lives and realize their aspirations free from war and free from the brutal grip of Hamas," Blinken concluded.
Politics
-
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met in Istanbul on Friday. Turkish media reported that the meeting lasted one hour. No statements were made on the results of the meeting.
-
- 18 October 2024, 21:37
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not come to Baku to participate in the UN climate conference in Baku COP29 in November, а source in the Azerbaijani government told the BBC.
-
- 18 October 2024, 20:20
On October 18, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received at his residence in Istanbul the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Iran, who are in Turkey to participate in the meeting of the regional platform 3+3.
-
The German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) launched a series of events aimed at building momentum ahead of the 29th UN Climate Change Conference (COP29), scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan. The event, themed "Innovate, Collaborate, Transform – Building a Sustainable Tomorrow," gathered more than 70 representatives from member companies and partners of AHK Azerbaijan to discuss the country’s advancements in green energy and its broader sustainability goals.
Leave a review