"Major Obstacle To End Of Conflict Has Been Removed": U.S. Reacts To Hamas Leader's Death

The United States on Thursday signaled its hope that the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar could be the moment for winding down the conflict in Gaza, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

"A major obstacle to the end of the conflict has been removed, and we think that provides an opportunity," State Department's spokesperson Matthew Miller told a daily briefing when asked by TURAN whether Sinwar's killing brought the end of the conflict "a day closer".

"But I’m not going to make any predictions about what’s going to come in the days ahead," Miller added.

President Biden said in a statement issued after Sinwar's killing noting that "there is now the opportunity for a ‘day after’ in Gaza without Hamas in power, and for a political settlement that provides a better future for Israelis and Palestinians alike,”

“Yahya Sinwar was an insurmountable obstacle to achieving all of those goals. That obstacle no longer exists,” Biden said.

Vise President Kamala Harris, speaking from the presidential campaign trail in Wisconsin, also said that “Hamas is decimated and its leadership is eliminated. This moment gives us an opportunity to finally end the war in Gaza.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a separate statement, recalled that Sinwar's decision to launch the October 7th terror attacks unleashed catastrophic consequences for the people of Gaza, who have now endured the horrors of more than a year of war. "The world is a better place with him gone," he said.

"In the days ahead, the United States will redouble its efforts with partners to end this conflict, secure the release all hostages, and chart a new path forward that will enable the people of Gaza to rebuild their lives and realize their aspirations free from war and free from the brutal grip of Hamas," Blinken concluded.