Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry considers EU calls to release political prisoners as "falsification"
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry considers EU calls to release political prisoners as "falsification"
Azerbaijan rejects the statement of the spokesperson of the EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Service of 29 May.
"The statement of the EU representative on the state of human rights in Azerbaijan is not only far from reality, but is full of outright falsifications", Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Ayhan Hajizadeh said in a commentary.
To his thinking, the issue is about the persons detained in criminal cases of illegal financing.
"Instead of waiting for the results of criminal cases and investigations, as well as court decisions, the EU calls for Azerbaijan to release the accused directly contradict legal procedures."
Claims of deprivation of medical and other assistance to detainees have no basis.
"Unjustified public demands by the EU to pardon certain individuals based on the political preferences of a number of European countries and politicians call into question Europe's genuine commitment to the rule of law. Azerbaijan has sufficient experience, knowledge, wisdom in this field, so it does not need binding advice and instructions," Hajizadeh said.
"Azerbaijan will continue to fulfill its international legal obligations and calls on certain EU institutions to pay attention to gross human rights violations on the territory of the EU and to stop interference and provocations against Azerbaijan," the Foreign Ministry spokesman writes.
Politics
-
- 30 May 2024, 17:59
Registration of candidates for participation in the early presidential elections scheduled for June 28 has begun in Iran, Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said. The registration of candidates will last five days, then within seven days the Iranian Constitutional Guardian Council will review the compliance of each candidate with the necessary requirements. Another 14 days will be set aside for the candidates' election campaign.
-
- 30 May 2024, 17:23
During his official visit to Pakistan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held talks with the head of the country's foreign ministry, Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq. According to the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the ministers highly appreciated the strategic partnership between the two countries, noting the role of mutual visits at a high level. Bayramov expressed gratitude to Pakistan for its political and moral support in the conflict with Armenia. Baku, in turn, supports Islamabad's position on the issue of Jammu Kashmir, based on UN Security Council resolutions.
-
- 30 May 2024, 16:54
Elnur Hasanov, an activist of the Popular Front Party, resumed a dry hunger strike in a pre-trial detention center. He announced this on May 30 during the consideration of his complaint against the district prosecutor's office in the Khatai court. It was filed in connection with the refusal of the prosecutor's office to open a criminal case on Hasanov's statement about torture in the police after his arrest.
-
Elhan Aliyev, an activist of the Popular Front Party, was placed in the punishment cell of a prison hospital. The doctor told his wife that the battery he had swallowed had left the body naturally. However, the opposition leader himself denied this.
Leave a review