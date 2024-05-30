Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry does not comment on Karasin's statement on opening of the consulate in Khankendi
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry does not comment on Karasin's statement on opening of the consulate in Khankendi
Three days after the statement by the head of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs of the Russian Federation Grigory Karasin on preparations for the opening of the Consulate General of Russia in the city of Khankendi, official Baku remains silent.
"Among our bilateral issues, I would like to mention the opening of the Consulate General in Khankendi. We plan to start preparatory work for this in the near future and count on your support," Karasin said.
According to the senator, it would be best to open a Russian diplomatic mission in the region this year. He noted that this would allow the two countries to eliminate "the disparity in the mutual consular presence," Karasin said in Moscow at a meeting with a delegation of the Azerbaijani parliament, noting that Moscow counts on Baku's support in this matter.
It is not clear what kind of "disparity" Karasin meant. Probably, we are talking about Ankara's decision to open a consulate general in Shusha.
The question is also unclear why Russia should have a consulate general in Khankendi, where there are almost no Armenians and no Russians at all.
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry did not respond to a request from the Turan news agency on this issue.
Politics
-
- 30 May 2024, 17:59
