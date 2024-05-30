Ilham Aliyev: The territory of Azerbaijan is polluted with 1.5 million mines and an unknown amount of unexploded ordnance
The III-rd International Conference on Humanitarian Demining, organized jointly by the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), began its work on May 30.
The conference is attended by more than 300 representatives from 75 countries, including officials, UN headquarters, international organizations and representatives of diplomatic missions in Azerbaijan.
The theme of the international conference is "Reducing the impact of mines on the environment: mobilizing resources for a safe and green future."
The first day of the conference is held in the liberated city of Zangilan, the second in Baku.
The conference discusses issues of strengthening international partnership in the field of mine clearance, mobilizing financial resources to reduce the impact of mines and other explosive objects on the environment.
In his address to the conference participants, President Ilham Aliyev said that as a result of the conflict, approximately 12% of Azerbaijan's territory was contaminated with 1.5 million mines and an unknown amount of unexploded ordnance.
"Since the end of the war in 2020, 361 of our citizens have been victims of mines, most of them civilians. Of these, 68 died and 293 were seriously injured. In general, since the beginning of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, more than 3,400 of our citizens have been affected by mines, 358 of them children and 38 women," the head of state noted.
According to Aliyev, from 2020 to 2023, when the conflict ended, new mine zones with a length of up to 500 kilometers appeared in Azerbaijan, and mines were again buried on the territory of Azerbaijan. "Armenia is responsible for this," the statement reads.
Note that the ANAMA has so far defused 119,946 mines and unexploded ordnance on an area of 140,000 hectares. A document of intent between the ANAMA and the United Nations Development Program will be signed during the conference.
