Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry protested to Poland

Polish Charge d'Affaires in Azerbaijan Michal Grecilo was summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on 28 November, the Foreign Ministry reports.

The diplomat was expressed a protest due to Polish President Andrzej Duda's trip to the region bordering Azerbaijan during his visit to Armenia, and participation in anti-Azerbaijani propaganda together with the EU observation mission in Armenia.

It was stated that the said mission, contrary to its stated objectives of contributing to regional stability and confidence building between Azerbaijan and Armenia, is being used as a tool against Azerbaijan.

This provocation is contrary to the Azerbaijani-Polish relations and therefore the necessity to refrain from such steps was emphasized, the Foreign Ministry said.