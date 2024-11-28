Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry protested to Poland
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry protested to Poland
Polish Charge d'Affaires in Azerbaijan Michal Grecilo was summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on 28 November, the Foreign Ministry reports.
The diplomat was expressed a protest due to Polish President Andrzej Duda's trip to the region bordering Azerbaijan during his visit to Armenia, and participation in anti-Azerbaijani propaganda together with the EU observation mission in Armenia.
It was stated that the said mission, contrary to its stated objectives of contributing to regional stability and confidence building between Azerbaijan and Armenia, is being used as a tool against Azerbaijan.
This provocation is contrary to the Azerbaijani-Polish relations and therefore the necessity to refrain from such steps was emphasized, the Foreign Ministry said.
Politics
-
- 29 November 2024, 11:42
The 27 member states of the European Union will discuss the situation in Georgia, including the possibility of revoking the visa-free regime with this country, at the upcoming Foreign Affairs Council meeting on December 16, the EU Ambassador to Georgia, Pawel Herczynski, said on Friday.
-
Human rights defender Rufat Safarov appealed to Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva due to bad attitude of SIZO-1 staff towards accused Fazil Gasymov. After that, the situation changed for the better, in particular, Gasymov was allowed to communicate with his brother for more than two hours without the guard's supervision. Rufat Safarov, head of the human rights organisation ‘Protection Line’, told Turan.
-
- 29 November 2024, 11:03
The trial of Famil Khalilov, an activist, disabled first-group citizen, accused of drug trafficking, continued in Baku's Serious Crimes Court on Wednesday.
-
- 28 November 2024, 18:23
On November 28, the Tbilisi City Court ruled to extradite Afgan Sadigov, the head of the website Azel.TV, to Azerbaijan. This was reported by his wife Sevinj Sadigova. The defense will appeal the court's decision.
Leave a review