  • 7 days in a row will be non-working days on New Year in Azerbaijan
The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has decided to rearrange working days and days off during the New Year.

Thus, 28-29 December (Saturday, Sunday) are declared working days. Instead, 30 December (Monday) and 3 January 2025 (Friday) will become days off.

Since 31 December is a day off on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis, and 1-2 January are rest days due to the New Year, the whole week from 30 December to 5 January 2025 inclusive will be non-working days.

