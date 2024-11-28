7 days in a row will be non-working days on New Year in Azerbaijan
7 days in a row will be non-working days on New Year in Azerbaijan
The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has decided to rearrange working days and days off during the New Year.
Thus, 28-29 December (Saturday, Sunday) are declared working days. Instead, 30 December (Monday) and 3 January 2025 (Friday) will become days off.
Since 31 December is a day off on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis, and 1-2 January are rest days due to the New Year, the whole week from 30 December to 5 January 2025 inclusive will be non-working days.
