Azerbaijani-Iraqi consular consultations in Baku
The first consular consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Iraq took place in Baku on March 1. The delegations of the parties to the negotiations were headed by the heads of the consular departments of the Foreign Ministries of the two countries - Emil Safarov and Ahmed Ali Amin Al-Sadi, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reports.
During the consultations, the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iraq in the consular sphere, the possibility of signing new bilateral documents and digitalization of consular services were considered, further. The issues of protecting the rights and freedoms of citizens of the two countries, strengthening measures in the field of providing consular assistance to convicts, and expanding cooperation in the field of extradition of convicts were discussed.
An agreement was reached to hold regular consultations this year in Baghdad. It should be noted that the Azerbaijani authorities periodically repatriate Azerbaijani citizens from Iraq – children and women who are family members of persons who went to the Middle East to participate in hostilities as part of illegal armed formations. In 2023, in one of the camps in Iraq, about 120 women with children appealed to the Azerbaijani authorities with a request to return them to their homeland.
3 March 2024
On March 3, a resident of this area Abbasov Bakhtiyar, born in 1995, exploded on a mine near the village of Ahmedagaly, Aghdam district.
2 March 2024
Russia is monitoring the statements of the Armenian leadership and will keep them in mind, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said. He noted that he drew attention to contacts between Baku and Yerevan, which are organized “under the auspices of various Western figures.”
2 March 2024
Armenia's continued dependence on Russia since 1991 has become a "strategic mistake" of the republic, Secretary of the republic's Security Council Armen Grigoryan said in an interview with Public TV. According to him, Yerevan has been dependent on Moscow for 20 years in almost all areas - in politics, economics, science and the military sphere.
2 March 2024
Today, March 2 marks the 19th anniversary of the murder of journalist Elmar Huseynov, the editor-in-chief of the “Monitor” magazine. The journalist, known for his harsh critical articles, was killed with a firearm in the block of his home in 2005. However, this crime has not yet been solved. Elmar Huseynov was known not only as a journalist, but also as the head of media projects - newspapers and magazines that sharply criticized the policy of the Azerbaijani authorities, systemic corruption, arbitrariness of security forces and officials, human rights violations. The most popular among these publications was the “Monitor” magazine.
