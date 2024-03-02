In February, 514 cases of COVID-19 infection were detected in Azerbaijan.

In February, 514 cases of COVID-19 coronavirus infection were detected in Azerbaijan, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers reported. 28 infected died, and 513 people were cured. As of March 1, the number of active COVID-19 patients is 114 people. A special quarantine regime, introduced in March 2020, is still in force in Azerbaijan. The only limitation remains the closure of land borders with neighboring states.

At the same time, the government does not provide clear explanations for maintaining the ban on movement along the land border, while AZAL Airlines reports on the growing passenger traffic at the country's international airports.