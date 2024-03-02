In February, 514 cases of COVID-19 infection were detected in Azerbaijan.
In February, 514 cases of COVID-19 infection were detected in Azerbaijan.
In February, 514 cases of COVID-19 coronavirus infection were detected in Azerbaijan, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers reported. 28 infected died, and 513 people were cured. As of March 1, the number of active COVID-19 patients is 114 people. A special quarantine regime, introduced in March 2020, is still in force in Azerbaijan. The only limitation remains the closure of land borders with neighboring states.
At the same time, the government does not provide clear explanations for maintaining the ban on movement along the land border, while AZAL Airlines reports on the growing passenger traffic at the country's international airports.
Social
-
- 2 March 2024, 14:30
More than 1500 participants from Azerbaijan and Turkey engage in the competition Regional competitions of Robotex Turkiye, an annual robotics festival, started in Baku with the general sponsorship of Azercell. The opening ceremony was held with the participation of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkey to our country, Jahit Bagchi, the advisor to the president of Azercell, Okan Chimen, rector of Nakhchivan State University, Elbrus Isayev, director of the State Agency for Science and Higher Education, Ulker Sattarova, the president of the company Robotex Turkiye, Orhan Chevik, and other authorized persons.
-
- 2 March 2024, 12:26
On Sunday, March 3, partly cloudy weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, cloudy at times, mostly without precipitation, and a moderate south-easterly wind will blow. The air temperature at night will be +1 +5 °, during the day +7 +12°, the National Hydrometeorological Service.
-
In a recent address at the general meeting of the National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev sparked debate by proposing an alternative approach to addressing the plight of young scientists in Azerbaijan. Instead of providing housing, he suggested bolstering salaries to empower scientists to purchase homes and find motivation in their work. This statement comes against a backdrop of longstanding grievances within Azerbaijan's scientific community regarding inadequate financial support and housing provisions.
-
Javid Jabbarli, an employee of the leading mobile operator, has won the "Skills Azerbaijan" national competition Javid Jabbarli, a member of Azercell's Security Department, has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the top performer in the individual category of “Red Team” direction at the national competition "Skills Azerbaijan." This competition, aimed at young individuals aged 17-24, focuses on cybersecurity, encompassing aspects such as cyber-attacks, cyber-defense, and cyber-engineering. Out of 24 participants, Javid emerged as the country's foremost talent in this crucial field. The team he represented also won the national championship, by accumulating the maximum score.
Leave a review