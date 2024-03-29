Azerbaijani journalist who covered war in Ukraine dies in Kiev
Azerbaijani journalist who covered war in Ukraine dies in Kiev
Azerbaijani journalist Idrak Jamalbeyli, who covered the war in Ukraine, died of a heart attack in Kiev on 29 March.
Note that he was the author of numerous reports from the front line.
A farewell ceremony for Jamalbeyli will be held today on the central square of Kiev. According to the journalist's relatives, he will be buried in Azerbaijan.
Jamalbeyli was born in 1976. In recent years, the journalist moved to Ukraine, where he co-operated with the "Voice of America" radio.
