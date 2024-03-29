Alen Simonyan: Another meeting with Sahiba Gafarova to be held in mid-May
Another meeting with Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, will be held in the mid-May. Alen Simonyan, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, told Public TV of Armenia.
When it comes to the details of the recent meeting with Gafarova on 22 March in Geneva, he said that it was an initiative of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.
According to him, the conversation was "quite constructive," although there was some argument at the beginning. The constructivism was that we agreed that there was a mutual atmosphere of distrust.
During the meeting it was decided to start contacts at the Parliamentary level. "I said I have to discuss the matter with our caucus and our team. She also expressed her willingness to discuss with hers, and we agreed on the next meeting to be held in mid-May." According to him, the new meeting will again be held on the platform of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.
