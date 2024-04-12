    • flag_AZ
  • Azerbaijani positions in Dashkesan were shelled - Ministry of Defense
Azerbaijani positions in Dashkesan were shelled - Ministry of Defense
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Azerbaijani positions in Dashkesan were shelled - Ministry of Defense

On April 12, at about 16:50, Armenian armed forces units from the positions using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Astaf settlement of Dashkasan region.

Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction.

The Armenian military department denied this information.

 

