Azerbaijani positions in Dashkesan were shelled - Ministry of Defense
On April 12, at about 16:50, Armenian armed forces units from the positions using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Astaf settlement of Dashkasan region.
Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction.
The Armenian military department denied this information.
Politics
-
United World Wrestling has received an official complaint from the Italian Wrestling Federation (FIJLKAM) regarding the 74kg semifinal at the European OG Qualifier in Baku, April 7, between Frank CHAMIZO (ITA) and Turan BAYRAMOV (AZE). Reads a press release of the UWW front April 11.
-
- 12 April 2024, 15:19
Azerbaijani Presidential Aide on Foreign Policy Issues Hikmet Hajiyev met today with representatives of the European Union's Political and Security Committee.
-
The United States on Thursday condemned Russia's latest massive missile attack on Ukraine, battering the country’s energy infrastructure and triggering power outages, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 12 April 2024, 12:38
Supreme Leader's Advisor for Foreign Affairs Ali Akbar Velayati criticised the Armenia-European Union-US trilateral meeting in Brussels on April 5.
Leave a review