Azerbaijan Army positions in Tovuz were subjected to fire

On April 13, at about 08:30, the Armenian armed forces units using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Kokhanabi settlement of Tovuz region.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction.

İn turn the ministry of defence of Armenia denies shooting of Azerbajani positions.