United World Wrestling will check the complaint of the Italian on unfair refereeing in Baku

United World Wrestling has received an official complaint from the Italian Wrestling Federation (FIJLKAM) regarding the 74kg semifinal at the European OG Qualifier in Baku, April 7, between Frank CHAMIZO (ITA) and Turan BAYRAMOV (AZE). Reads a press release of the UWW front April 11.

“UWW has an unwavering commitment to the integrity of wrestling and has already received the report from its refereeing body as well as the referee delegates of the competition. All actions of the bouts, refereeing decisions and challenges will be carefully and independently reviewed to determine all responsibilities and take necessary and appropriate sanctions. All other declarations made around this bout and the integrity of all involved individuals will also be subject to an investigation by UWW ”, reads the document.

Recall the fight in the semi-finals in the category up to 74 kg. ended with a score of 8:8, the Judges gave the victory to Bayramov and he won a license to the Olympics in Paris.

Chamizo accused the judges of bias, as well as representatives of Azerbaijan, who offered him 300 thousand dollars to lose to Bayramov. After he refused the bribe, the tournament organizers bribed the judges, Chamizo claims.