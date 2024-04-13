The International Arbitration Court has started considering the claim of Azerbaijan against Armenia
On April 12, the Peace Palace in the Hague began the lawsuit of Azerbaijan against Armenia in the framework of interstate arbitration in accordance with the Berne Convention on the Protection of Wild Fauna and Flora and Natural Habitats in Europe.
The arbitration process was initiated by Azerbaijan on January 18, 2023, based on the numerous evidence of widespread environmental destruction by Armenia during the 30-year illegal occupation of the country's territories, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.
After the liberation of its territories in 2020, Azerbaijan revealed egregious evidence that Armenia had destroyed the environment and did not protect it. "These steps by Armenia have caused serious damage to the natural habitat and species in our territories, led to the depletion of natural resources, and destroyed existing biodiversity," the press release says.
Armenia's environmentally irresponsible and illegal construction and mining activities in forests, as well as in nature reserves, large-scale deforestation and pollution have endangered more than 500 species of wildlife in Azerbaijan. Armenia continues to damage biodiversity and wildlife in the Azerbaijani territories by polluting transboundary rivers, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs further noted.
As part of the arbitration, Azerbaijan appealed to the tribunal to put an end to all ongoing violations of the Berne Convention by Armenia and demand full compensation for environmental destruction.
