The Azerbaijani Wrestling Federation has rejected Frank Chamizo's accusations
The Azerbaijani Wrestling Federation has issued a statement rejecting the accusations of Italian wrestler Frank Chamiso in connection with the results of the recent European Olympic Qualification tournament in Baku. It should be noted that at these competitions, where licenses for the Olympic Games were played, Chamizo lost to Azerbaijani wrestler Turan Bayramov in the final bout in the weight category up to 74 kg. However, Chamizo and his coaches expressed dissatisfaction with the decision of the judges, who did not count his reception at the end of the fight, fixing the expiration of the fight time.
"Not accepting defeat, Chamizo made a serious accusation: without any evidence, he began to claim that he was allegedly offered a bribe of 300 thousand US dollars for losing the match," the Azerbaijani Wrestling Federation notes. The message indicates that the United World of Wrestling (UWW) has already launched an investigation into the refereeing of this fight, and it is expected that a decision will be made in the coming days. In accordance with the principle of Duty to report, Chamizo was obliged to immediately record in the protest protocol the fact of offering a bribe. Now he needs to either prove his claim or declare it unfounded, further stated in the press release of the Azerbaijani Wrestling Federation.
"The Azerbaijani Wrestling Federation will take legal action against the allegations made by Chamizo and officially contact the World Wrestling Union to resolve this issue," the Azerbaijani Wrestling Federation said in a statement.
It should be noted that at the licensed tournament held on April 5-7, Azerbaijani athletes won all 6 tickets for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris in freestyle wrestling.
13 April 2024, 14:16
The National Council of Democratic Forces (NCDF) has scheduled a rally for April 21 demanding democratic parliamentary elections, the release of political prisoners, the fight against corruption, and solutions to social and economic problems, the head of the NSDS, Professor Jamil Hasanli said.
13 April 2024, 11:50
The health of opposition politician and academic economist Gubad Ibadoglu, who is under arrest, remains serious, his brother Ghalib Bayramov said. According to him, Ibadoglu's blood sugar level continues to be high. So, during the last measurement, two hours after eating, the politician's blood sugar level was 369 mmol/l, that is, by 2 times more the permissible norm. After that, the prison doctor changed the treatment, prescribing new medications and canceling a number of other medications. The sugar level rises despite the introduction of Ibadoglu's maximum dose of insulin – 30 units.
13 April 2024, 11:21
The evacuation of people stuck in the air continues. Last night, one of the cableways in the Turkish resort of Antalya broke down. At the same time, one person was killed and seven were seriously injured. 184 people are suspended in the air, 7 helicopters and 543 rescuers are evacuating them. At the moment, only half of the stranded have been rescued.
13 April 2024, 11:03
The Surakhani District Court of Baku has extended for another 2 months the term of pre-trial detention of Mohyaddin Orujov, a member of the alternative Confederation of Trade Unions of Azerbaijan "Working Platform". The court did not consider the activist's health problems, his relatives said. According to them, during the administrative arrest in October 2023 Orujov was tortured, after which he had kidney problems. After his release, the young man was prescribed treatment, but it was interrupted due to a new arrest.
