The Azerbaijani Wrestling Federation has rejected Frank Chamizo's accusations

The Azerbaijani Wrestling Federation has issued a statement rejecting the accusations of Italian wrestler Frank Chamiso in connection with the results of the recent European Olympic Qualification tournament in Baku. It should be noted that at these competitions, where licenses for the Olympic Games were played, Chamizo lost to Azerbaijani wrestler Turan Bayramov in the final bout in the weight category up to 74 kg. However, Chamizo and his coaches expressed dissatisfaction with the decision of the judges, who did not count his reception at the end of the fight, fixing the expiration of the fight time.

"Not accepting defeat, Chamizo made a serious accusation: without any evidence, he began to claim that he was allegedly offered a bribe of 300 thousand US dollars for losing the match," the Azerbaijani Wrestling Federation notes. The message indicates that the United World of Wrestling (UWW) has already launched an investigation into the refereeing of this fight, and it is expected that a decision will be made in the coming days. In accordance with the principle of Duty to report, Chamizo was obliged to immediately record in the protest protocol the fact of offering a bribe. Now he needs to either prove his claim or declare it unfounded, further stated in the press release of the Azerbaijani Wrestling Federation.

"The Azerbaijani Wrestling Federation will take legal action against the allegations made by Chamizo and officially contact the World Wrestling Union to resolve this issue," the Azerbaijani Wrestling Federation said in a statement.

It should be noted that at the licensed tournament held on April 5-7, Azerbaijani athletes won all 6 tickets for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris in freestyle wrestling.