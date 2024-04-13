The International Court of Justice of the United Nations will consider mutual claims of Azerbaijan and Armenia

The International Court of Justice of the United Nations will hold hearings on mutual claims of Armenia and Azerbaijan regarding violations of the Convention on the Prohibition of Racial Discrimination in All Its Forms. Armenia's claim will be considered on April 15-22, and Azerbaijan's on April 22-26, according to the website of the International Court of Justice.

Armenia filed a lawsuit against Azerbaijan on September 16, 2021, Azerbaijan filed a complaint against Armenia on April 21, 2023.