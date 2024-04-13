The court extended the term of arrest of activist M.Orujev

The Surakhani District Court of Baku has extended for another 2 months the term of pre-trial detention of Mohyaddin Orujov, a member of the alternative Confederation of Trade Unions of Azerbaijan "Working Platform". The court did not consider the activist's health problems, his relatives said. According to them, during the administrative arrest in October 2023 Orujov was tortured, after which he had kidney problems. After his release, the young man was prescribed treatment, but it was interrupted due to a new arrest.

Currently, kidney pain has increased, but Orujov is denied hospitalization even in a medical institution of the penitentiary service. The decision to extend the period of arrest will be appealed.