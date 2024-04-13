Rescue work on the cable car  in Antalya  continues

The evacuation of people stuck in the air continues. Last night, one of the cableways in the Turkish resort of Antalya broke down. At the same time, one person was killed and seven were seriously injured. 184 people are suspended in the air, 7 helicopters and 543 rescuers are evacuating them. At the moment, only half of the stranded have been rescued.

