Rescue work on the cable car in Antalya continues
The evacuation of people stuck in the air continues. Last night, one of the cableways in the Turkish resort of Antalya broke down. At the same time, one person was killed and seven were seriously injured. 184 people are suspended in the air, 7 helicopters and 543 rescuers are evacuating them. At the moment, only half of the stranded have been rescued.
- 13 April 2024, 14:16
The National Council of Democratic Forces (NCDF) has scheduled a rally for April 21 demanding democratic parliamentary elections, the release of political prisoners, the fight against corruption, and solutions to social and economic problems, the head of the NSDS, Professor Jamil Hasanli said.
- 13 April 2024, 11:50
The health of opposition politician and academic economist Gubad Ibadoglu, who is under arrest, remains serious, his brother Ghalib Bayramov said. According to him, Ibadoglu's blood sugar level continues to be high. So, during the last measurement, two hours after eating, the politician's blood sugar level was 369 mmol/l, that is, by 2 times more the permissible norm. After that, the prison doctor changed the treatment, prescribing new medications and canceling a number of other medications. The sugar level rises despite the introduction of Ibadoglu's maximum dose of insulin – 30 units.
- 13 April 2024, 11:03
The Surakhani District Court of Baku has extended for another 2 months the term of pre-trial detention of Mohyaddin Orujov, a member of the alternative Confederation of Trade Unions of Azerbaijan "Working Platform". The court did not consider the activist's health problems, his relatives said. According to them, during the administrative arrest in October 2023 Orujov was tortured, after which he had kidney problems. After his release, the young man was prescribed treatment, but it was interrupted due to a new arrest.
The International Court of Justice of the United Nations will hold hearings on mutual claims of Armenia and Azerbaijan regarding violations of the Convention on the Prohibition of Racial Discrimination in All Its Forms. Armenia's claim will be considered on April 15-22, and Azerbaijan's on April 22-26, according to the website of the International Court of Justice.
