Gubad Ibadoglu's health continues to deteriorate

The health of opposition politician and academic economist Gubad Ibadoglu, who is under arrest, remains serious, his brother Ghalib Bayramov said. According to him, Ibadoglu's blood sugar level continues to be high. So, during the last measurement, two hours after eating, the politician's blood sugar level was 369 mmol/l, that is, by 2 times more the permissible norm. After that, the prison doctor changed the treatment, prescribing new medications and canceling a number of other medications. The sugar level rises despite the introduction of Ibadoglu's maximum dose of insulin – 30 units.

Treatment has no results, since Ibadoglu is being held in a pre-trial detention center, in the absence of outdoor walks, constant stress. High blood sugar levels caused Ibadoglu, along with other side problems, also polyneuropathy – damage to nerve endings. This causes burning sensation, numbness in his arms and legs, and lethargy, Bayaramov said after a phone conversation with his brother on April 12.

It was not possible to get comments from the main medical department of the Ministry of Justice.