On Sunday, the weather in Baku will be warm and without precipitation
On Sunday, April 14, partly cloudy weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, mostly without precipitation, and a southwesterly wind will blow. The air temperature will be +7 +12° at night and +16 +21° during the day, the National Hydrometeorological Service under the Ministry of Ecology of Azerbaijan reports.
No precipitation is expected in the regions. However, precipitation is sometimes expected in some mountainous areas during the day, thunderstorms and hail are possible in places, and snow in the highlands. In some places, forecasters predict fog, a moderate westerly wind will blow.
The air temperature will be +8 +13° at night, +20 +25° during the day; +2 +6° is expected in the mountains at night, +6 +10° in the daytime.
