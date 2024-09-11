Azerbaijani positions in Nakhchivan shelled
Azerbaijani positions in Nakhchivan shelled
On 11 September at 10:50 a.m. the Armenian Armed Forces units fired small arms at the Azerbaijani army positions in the direction of Heydarabad settlement of Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
The Azerbaijani side took adequate response measures, the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.
-
- Politics
- 11 September 2024 12:16
-
Politics
-
- 12 September 2024, 10:31
The United States on Wednesday announced additional $700 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine, saying that it remained 'fully committed' to Ukraine's victory, to "not only ensuring that Ukraine can defend itself today, but can stand on its own feet strongly, militarily, economically, democratically for many, many days ahead," as Secretary of State Antony Blinken put it, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 11 September 2024, 19:45
“The EU takes note of the public statement concerning Azerbaijan adopted at the 114th plenary meeting (July 2024) of the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CPT). We regret the persistent lack of cooperation by the Azerbaijani authorities with the CPT and call on the Azerbaijani authorities to resume a constructive dialogue with the Committee.
-
- 11 September 2024, 17:23
On September 11, the Central Election Commission annulled the results of the early parliamentary elections at three polling stations in the 22nd Nasimi-Yasamal electoral district due to identified violations. However, this decision did not affect the overall results of the elections in the district, which has a total of 36 polling stations.
-
- 11 September 2024, 17:21
Today, the Baku Appellate Court reviewed Bahruz Samadov's appeal against the illegal search of his apartment and upheld the decision of the Sabail District Court dated September 5, lawyer Zibeyda Sadigova told Turan. According to her, the search of Samadov’s apartment was conducted without a court order, and without the presence of Samadov or his lawyer. Consequently, the defense requested that the search protocol be declared illegal and that the seized items be returned.
Leave a review