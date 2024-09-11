Defense Ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey emphasized importance of joint exercises

Defense Ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey emphasized importance of joint exercises

On September 10, a tripartite meeting of the Defense Ministers of Georgia, Azerbaijan and Turkey was held in Batumi.

The parties emphasized the importance of joint efforts to combat threats to the security of the region and the significance of enhancing joint tripartite and bilateral exercises, as well as mutual exchange of experience.

The parties also discussed prospects for cooperation in military, military-technical, military-educational and military-medical fields.

The trilateral meeting resulted in the signing of an appropriate protocol, the Ministry of Defense noted.