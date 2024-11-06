Azerbaijani President Aliyev Calls for Enhanced Cooperation and Support at Turkic Summit

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday emphasized the need for deeper cooperation and increased financial support within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), speaking at the 11th summit of heads of state in Bishkek. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Nakhchivan Agreement, which established the organization, and Aliyev noted its significant development over the past decade and a half.

Aliyev highlighted the July Karabakh Declaration, signed at the informal summit in Shusha, Azerbaijan, calling it a key step in strengthening ties among OTS members. He reaffirmed Azerbaijan's commitment to bolstering the organization, stressing that "the current budget of the Organization of Turkic States is insufficient to achieve our goals." Azerbaijan has allocated $2 million to support the OTS Secretariat and $100,000 to the Council of Elders to enhance its operational capacity.

Addressing global threats, Aliyev underscored the strategic importance of cooperation in defense, security, and the defense industry among Turkic states, noting expanded joint law enforcement activities and military training programs. "Military exercises are held with the participation of our armed forces, and we welcome students from brotherly countries in our military academies," he said, calling these initiatives symbols of trust and solidarity.

Discussing economic progress, Aliyev pointed to Azerbaijan's role in expanding the East-West transport corridor, connecting Central Asia and Turkey. Transit traffic from OTS member and observer countries grew by approximately 15% in the first nine months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Aliyev also highlighted ongoing digitalization efforts to improve the Middle Corridor, which he said would "enhance logistics efficiency and reduce costs."

On the subject of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, Aliyev reported on restoration efforts in liberated regions, where cities and villages destroyed during 30 years of occupation are being rebuilt. "Former internally displaced persons are returning as part of the 'Great Return' program," he said, expressing gratitude for contributions from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Hungary, which have funded schools and cultural centers in these areas.

The upcoming COP29 climate conference, set to be hosted in Azerbaijan, was also a focal point in Aliyev’s speech. With nearly 200 countries supporting Azerbaijan's candidacy last December, he expressed confidence that OTS member states would actively participate, viewing it as "a testament to the respect and support of the international community."

The 11th OTS summit comes at a time when the organization aims to strengthen both its internal cohesion and its role on the international stage.