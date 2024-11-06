Azerbaijan Targets Sustainable Growth with Ambitious Economic and Environmental Plan
Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy has projected steady economic growth of 3-4% annually through 2026 under the “Socio-Economic Development Strategy for 2022-2026,” a cornerstone of Baku’s renewed push to diversify and modernize the economy. Central to this blueprint is a notable expansion in the non-oil and gas sectors, anticipated to grow at an average rate of 5% each year.
Huseyn Huseynov, head of the economic department at the Ministry, detailed the strategy’s targets at a seminar on "Green Climate Finance and Carbon Pricing Policy," underscoring the government’s intent to recalibrate the economy away from hydrocarbons. By 2026, the private sector’s contribution to Azerbaijan’s GDP is expected to climb to 88%, marking a substantial shift from state-led growth.
However, the strategy goes beyond economic rebalancing, ambitiously aligning itself with sustainability and climate resilience. Among its environmental goals, the initiative aims to increase the nation’s green coverage from 12% to 12.3%, rehabilitate previously unusable land by lowering its proportion from 25% to 15%, and bolster waste recycling efforts to cover 20% of waste nationally, with regional rates targeted at 10%.
These goals are part of a broader framework to mitigate climate impacts, including measures to foster the use of eco-friendly transport options and incentivize green technology adoption. The government has committed to increasing renewable energy’s share within the total energy mix, aiming for a 24% share in the electricity generation capacity by 2026. This focus on green energy could serve as a critical step toward reducing Azerbaijan’s environmental footprint, especially as international pressure mounts on oil and gas exporters to demonstrate environmental accountability.
Huseynov’s statements reflect a strategic alignment with global green finance and carbon reduction goals, a move that may attract investment interest from environmentally focused funds and development banks. These reforms, though substantial, come with considerable challenges, especially given Azerbaijan’s traditional reliance on oil revenues. Yet, if successful, they could propel the country toward a more resilient and diversified economy.
At the 11th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, member states signed a Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA) to promote cooperation in digital sectors. The Ministry of Economy announced that the agreement, initiated by the Fourth Industrial Revolution Analysis and Coordination Center (4sim) under the ministry, aims to deepen collaboration among OTS member states in areas like e-commerce, regulatory harmonization, customs, and financial technology (Fintech).
High-ranking officials from the central banks of Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan signed a memorandum to establish a Council of Central Banks at the 11th Organization of Turkic States (OTS) summit in Bishkek. The council aims to strengthen collaboration on monetary policy, financial stability, and technology development, according to a statement from OTG Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev.
Baku, Azerbaijan – In a high-level conference underscoring Azerbaijan’s commitment to sustainable development, officials unveiled a new digital platform and national standards on Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG). Organized by the Commission on Business Environment and International Ratings alongside the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBİA) and supported by the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) and Azercell Telecom, the event gathered key figures from government, business, and international organizations.
The 11th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) convened on November 6, marking a pivotal moment for deepening collaboration among Turkic nations under the theme "Empowering the Turkic World: Economic Integration, Sustainable Development, Digital Future, and Security for All." Leaders from member states—Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan—gathered alongside observer states Hungary and Turkmenistan, underscoring the organization’s expanding influence on the global stage.
