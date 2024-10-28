Czech President Petr Pavel celebrates the anniversary of the founding of Czechoslovakia in Vitkov. (10/28/2023)
Azerbaijani President Congratulates the Czech Republic on National Day
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory message to Czech President Petr Pavel on the occasion of the Czech Republic’s National Day. In the letter, President Aliyev expressed warm wishes on behalf of himself and the people of Azerbaijan, extending his sincerest congratulations and best wishes to the Czech leader and the nation.
"I believe we will continue our joint efforts to strengthen the friendly relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic," President Aliyev stated. He emphasized mutual commitment to enhancing bilateral ties and advancing collaborative projects.
Aliyev wished President Pavel robust health and success in his endeavors, and he extended wishes of lasting peace and prosperity to the Czech people.
October 28 marks the Day of the Establishment of the Independent Czechoslovak Republic. On this day in 1918, Czechoslovakia declared its independence from the Austro-Hungarian Empire, becoming an autonomous state. The holiday symbolizes the Czech and Slovak people’s aspiration for freedom and national unity, as well as the beginning of the country’s journey toward political and economic independence.
This day is recognized as a national holiday in the Czech Republic and is an important moment for honoring the country’s history, cultural achievements, and independence.
