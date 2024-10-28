Prosecutor's Office reports another ‘Exportgate’ exposé

The Prosecutor General's Office has reported about ‘exposing’ another group of officials involved in the export of agricultural goods and not returning the proceeds to the country.

Thus, the Surakhani District Prosecutor's Office opened a criminal case under Articles 208.2.1, 208.2.2 (failure to return a large amount of foreign currency funds from abroad by a group of persons, by prior conspiracy) and 308.2 (abuse of official powers resulting in grave consequences) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan in connection with the failure of officials of 'Fruit Yard' LLC and 'Fruit City Group' LLC to return funds to the accounts of the authorised bank of Azerbaijan in the amount of $18.5 million (more than AZN 31.5 million). Suleymanov Anar Aydin (oglu) was brought in as an accused person in the case, and by the court decision a measure of restraint in the form of arrest was chosen against him.

It was also established that ‘EA-Fruits’ company did not return money for export of agrarian products worth $30.4 million (more than AZN 51.8 million) to the account of the authorised bank in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

On these facts, the Guba regional prosecutor's office initiated a criminal case under Article 208.2.1, and Mammadov Adil Nusrat Oglu was brought to responsibility. By court decision, he was subjected to pre-trial detention.

In the Main Department for Combating Corruption under the Prosecutor General, a criminal case was initiated under Articles 208.2.1, 208.2.2 and 308.2, etc., in connection with the export of agricultural products by the firm ‘ART GREEN’ and the failure to return to the account of the authorised person $1.3 million ( AZN 2.2 million) of the CC.

Aliyev Rashid Elshad oglu, Abbasov Jeyhun Shakir oglu and Ahmedov Elmaddin Muhammed oglu were brought to responsibility as accused. A measure of restraint was chosen against them in the form of transfer under police supervision.

The Barda regional prosecutor's office opened a criminal case under Articles 208.2.1 and 308.2 in connection with the payment of US$130,000 (over AZN 221,000) by the TMYB Ltd. firm for agricultural goods and the failure to return the funds.

Haji Sattaroglu Nasirov was brought in as an accused and a preventive measure was chosen in respect of him in the form of transfer under police supervision.

The prosecutor's office continues to investigate similar cases on the basis of materials received from the State Customs Service.

It should be added that this is the third report by the Prosecutor-General's Office about the exposure of similar criminal acts by a number of firms over the past week.