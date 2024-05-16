Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Slovak Prime Minister Roberta Fico sign a joint declaration on the establishment of a strategic partnership between the two countries. May 7, 2024. Baku
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Condemns Assassination Attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico
President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan has vehemently condemned the recent assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, expressing his shock and dismay at the violent incident. The condemnation was articulated through a statement posted on President Aliyev’s official social media page on X (formerly Twitter).
"I am shocked and appalled by the assassination attempt on Prime Minister Robert Fico. I strongly condemn this attack. My thoughts are with Prime Minister Fico, his family, and the Slovak people. I wish him a speedy recovery," President Aliyev wrote.
The assassination attempt occurred near the Cabinet of Ministers' meeting venue in Gandlov, where Prime Minister Fico was shot by a 71-year-old assailant expressing political dissatisfaction. Fico sustained injuries to his stomach, arm, and leg, and is currently grappling with an abdominal hemorrhage that medical professionals are struggling to stabilize.
The attack on Fico has reverberated internationally, drawing responses from various global leaders and organizations.
The condemnation from President Aliyev follows shortly after Prime Minister Fico's official visit to Azerbaijan on May 7-8. During this visit, the two leaders signed a joint declaration establishing a strategic partnership between Slovakia and Azerbaijan, along with other significant agreements aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.
The close diplomatic engagement between Azerbaijan and Slovakia, highlighted by Fico's recent visit, underscores the broader geopolitical context in which this assassination attempt has occurred.
Politics
-
On May 15, activist of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan Elkhan Aliyev announced a dry hunger strike in a new detention center in the village of Umbaki.
-
- 16 May 2024, 17:49
On May 16, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) announced three rulings and decisions on Azerbaijan, the legal information website reports https://aihmaz.org /. In the case of “Azadlig” Newspaper and Ganimat Zahidov v. Azerbaijan, the complaint concerned a court decision against an opposition publication for publishing an article titled "The Secret of cheap meat in the Ministry of Defense."
-
- 16 May 2024, 16:40
Today, the Ganja Court of Appeal has completed consideration of the complaint of Osman Narimanoglu (Rzayev), the head of the demokratik.az site on the sentence of imprisonment for 6.5 years. As Narimanoglu Arzu Rzayeva's wife told Turan, After a formal trial, the court announced the verdict in the absence of a lawyer, leaving the verdict of the first instance unchanged, Narimanoglu’s wife Arzu Rzayeva told Turan.
-
The Main Medical Department of the Ministry of Justice informed about the results of Alesker Mammadli's tests, which were taken from him on April 26. "The letter indicates that the hormone level in Alesker Mammadli's blood is normal," lawyer Agil Laidj said. It is also claimed that a consultation was held with an oncologist and it was established that "the oncological process is not monitored."
Leave a review