Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Condemns Assassination Attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Slovak Prime Minister Roberta Fico sign a joint declaration on the establishment of a strategic partnership between the two countries. May 7, 2024. Baku

President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan has vehemently condemned the recent assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, expressing his shock and dismay at the violent incident. The condemnation was articulated through a statement posted on President Aliyev’s official social media page on X (formerly Twitter).

"I am shocked and appalled by the assassination attempt on Prime Minister Robert Fico. I strongly condemn this attack. My thoughts are with Prime Minister Fico, his family, and the Slovak people. I wish him a speedy recovery," President Aliyev wrote.

The assassination attempt occurred near the Cabinet of Ministers' meeting venue in Gandlov, where Prime Minister Fico was shot by a 71-year-old assailant expressing political dissatisfaction. Fico sustained injuries to his stomach, arm, and leg, and is currently grappling with an abdominal hemorrhage that medical professionals are struggling to stabilize.

The attack on Fico has reverberated internationally, drawing responses from various global leaders and organizations.

The condemnation from President Aliyev follows shortly after Prime Minister Fico's official visit to Azerbaijan on May 7-8. During this visit, the two leaders signed a joint declaration establishing a strategic partnership between Slovakia and Azerbaijan, along with other significant agreements aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.

The close diplomatic engagement between Azerbaijan and Slovakia, highlighted by Fico's recent visit, underscores the broader geopolitical context in which this assassination attempt has occurred.