Results of the meeting of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Commission on Border Delimitation

On May 15, the ninth meeting of the Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border of the Two Countries was held on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Mher Grigoryan and Shahin Mustafayev.

During the meeting, the work done was discussed and the Protocol-description of the sections of the border line between the settlements of Baganis - Baganis Ayrim, Voskepar - Ashagi Askipara, Kirants - Kheyrimli, Berkaber - Gizil Hajily were agreed in order to bring them into line with the border that existed within the Soviet Union.

Following the meeting, a Protocol was signed. The date and place of the next meeting will be agreed. This is stated in the report of the offices of the Deputy Prime Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

At the same time, Armenian sources report that about 25 hectares of agricultural land have been returned to the Armenian side near the village of Kirants.

At the same time, the road, the church near the village of Voskepar and the road between Voskepar and Baganims remain on the territory of Armenia.