Results of the meeting of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Commission on Border Delimitation
On May 15, the ninth meeting of the Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border of the Two Countries was held on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Mher Grigoryan and Shahin Mustafayev.
During the meeting, the work done was discussed and the Protocol-description of the sections of the border line between the settlements of Baganis - Baganis Ayrim, Voskepar - Ashagi Askipara, Kirants - Kheyrimli, Berkaber - Gizil Hajily were agreed in order to bring them into line with the border that existed within the Soviet Union.
Following the meeting, a Protocol was signed. The date and place of the next meeting will be agreed. This is stated in the report of the offices of the Deputy Prime Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan.
At the same time, Armenian sources report that about 25 hectares of agricultural land have been returned to the Armenian side near the village of Kirants.
At the same time, the road, the church near the village of Voskepar and the road between Voskepar and Baganims remain on the territory of Armenia.
On May 15, activist of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan Elkhan Aliyev announced a dry hunger strike in a new detention center in the village of Umbaki.
- 16 May 2024, 17:49
On May 16, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) announced three rulings and decisions on Azerbaijan, the legal information website reports https://aihmaz.org /. In the case of “Azadlig” Newspaper and Ganimat Zahidov v. Azerbaijan, the complaint concerned a court decision against an opposition publication for publishing an article titled "The Secret of cheap meat in the Ministry of Defense."
- 16 May 2024, 16:40
Today, the Ganja Court of Appeal has completed consideration of the complaint of Osman Narimanoglu (Rzayev), the head of the demokratik.az site on the sentence of imprisonment for 6.5 years. As Narimanoglu Arzu Rzayeva's wife told Turan, After a formal trial, the court announced the verdict in the absence of a lawyer, leaving the verdict of the first instance unchanged, Narimanoglu’s wife Arzu Rzayeva told Turan.
The Main Medical Department of the Ministry of Justice informed about the results of Alesker Mammadli's tests, which were taken from him on April 26. "The letter indicates that the hormone level in Alesker Mammadli's blood is normal," lawyer Agil Laidj said. It is also claimed that a consultation was held with an oncologist and it was established that "the oncological process is not monitored."
