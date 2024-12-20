Azerbaijani serviceman blown up by mine

  • contact.az Contact
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

A serviceman of the Azerbaijani army Salmanov Ziyad Ilgar oglu received injuries on December 20 at about 12:00 after blowing up by an anti-personnel mine on the conditional border with Armenia in the direction of the Sadarak region. The serviceman was urgently hospitalized, there is no threat to his life.

An investigation is underway into the fact, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports.

