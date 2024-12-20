  • contact.az Contact
In Kyiv, a rocket destroyed an Azerbaijani restaurant

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

As a result of the night shelling of Kyiv by Russian missiles, the Azerbaijani restaurant "Shakh-plov" in the center of the Ukrainian capital was seriously damaged.

Residential buildings and power supply facilities were destroyed. 60 thousand people were left without heat. Many were injured, one person died.

In the video, the owner of the restaurant Nadir Akhundov curses the occupiers.

2 comment

  Əlibala

    2024-12-20

    Это был путинский реверанс своему бакинскому джан-джигярику. А животных оскорблять не надо. Для этих мерзавцев ничего лучше обсценной лексики не подходит.

    Cavab ver

  Huseynagha

    2024-12-20

    Звери ублюдки

    Cavab ver

