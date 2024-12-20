In Kyiv, a rocket destroyed an Azerbaijani restaurant
In Kyiv, a rocket destroyed an Azerbaijani restaurant
As a result of the night shelling of Kyiv by Russian missiles, the Azerbaijani restaurant "Shakh-plov" in the center of the Ukrainian capital was seriously damaged.
Residential buildings and power supply facilities were destroyed. 60 thousand people were left without heat. Many were injured, one person died.
In the video, the owner of the restaurant Nadir Akhundov curses the occupiers.
Leave a review
Politics
-
- 21 December 2024, 13:34
The President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has expressed condolences to the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, following the tragic incident in the city of Magdeburg. "We are deeply shocked by the news of the deaths and injuries resulting from the tragic incident that took place at the Christmas market in Magdeburg," the message reads.
-
- 21 December 2024, 13:30
By the order of the head of state, Vusal Aslanov has been appointed Chairman of the Baku Metro CJSC.
-
- 21 December 2024, 12:06
Ilhamiz Guliyev, an activist convicted on drug-related charges, has complained about the poor conditions at the Penitentiary Complex in Umbaki, his relatives reported to the Turan news agency.
-
- 21 December 2024, 12:02
Early on December 21, 8 Ukrainian drones attacked the city of Kazan. The strikes targeted an industrial enterprise and residential buildings. No information about casualties has been reported.
2 comment
Əlibala
2024-12-20
Это был путинский реверанс своему бакинскому джан-джигярику. А животных оскорблять не надо. Для этих мерзавцев ничего лучше обсценной лексики не подходит.
Huseynagha
2024-12-20
Звери ублюдки